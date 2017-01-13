Last updated Friday, January 13, 2017 5:48 pm GMT+8

Mertens to play Niculescu in Hobart WTA final

Friday January 13, 2017
05:32 PM GMT+8

Belgium’s Elise Mertens has qualified for her first WTA Tour final. — AFP file picBelgium’s Elise Mertens has qualified for her first WTA Tour final. — AFP file picHOBART (Australia), Jan 13 — Belgian qualifier Elise Mertens will play in her first WTA Tour final after a commanding 6-4, 6-0 win over Croatian Jana Fett at the Hobart International today.

The 21-year-old world No.127 needed only 70 minutes to advance in a dominant display against the No.340-ranked Fett.

Mertens will face Romanian third seed Monica Niculescu in tomorrow’s final.

The world No.40 advanced after a viral illness forced Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko to withdraw before their scheduled semi-final match. — AFP

