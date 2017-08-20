Men’s futsal: Malaysia held to 1-1 draw by Vietnam

SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — Malaysia were held to a 1-1 draw by Vietnam in their second match in men’s futsal in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) at the Panasonic Sports Complex here tonight.

Malaysia took the lead in the 29th minute via Mohd Ridzwan Bakri before Pham Duc Hoa pulled level for Vietnam eight minutes later.

Malaysia coached by Chiew Chun Yong will meet Indonesia on Aug 22 followed by Thailand on Aug 27, The competition is in the round robin format.

In the post-match press conference, Chiew said he was satisfied with the outcome.

“I see discipline from my players in defending strategy to overcome Vietnam who are a formidable team,”he said.

Today’s result saw Malaysia at the top of the table with four points. — Bernama