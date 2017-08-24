Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Men’s field hockey squad keep winning momentum

Thursday August 24, 2017
11:30 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The national field hockey team continued their fine run in 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games after beating Thailand 6-0 tonight.

The Speedy Tigers netted their first goal in the eighth minute by Azri Hassan before Ramadan Rosli and Nik Mohd Aiman Nik Rosemi slammed in the second and third goals in the ninthth and 10th minutes.

Faizal Saari scored in the 15th and 54th minutes for Malaysia piled up their fourth and fifth goal before Ramadan Rosli put in the sixth goal in the 59th minute.

The Speedy Tigers will meet Singapore on Saturday.

Earlier, the Indonesian women’s field hockey squad defeated Myanmar 3-0. — Bernama

