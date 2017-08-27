Men’s badminton singles challenge over, as Malaysia book six semi-final slots

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia’s campaign to defend the SEA Games men’s badminton singles title have fizzled out when both national representatives were eliminated in 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017).

Nonetheless, Malaysian players booked six semi-final slots including Malaysian women’s singles players, Soniia Cheah and Goh Jin Wei after the quarter-finals concluded today.

Soniia will be meeting Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia who upset world number 12 and tournament top seed, Busanan Onvbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarter-finals.

Earlier Soniia defeated Thuy Linh Nguyen (Vietnam) 21-18, 13-21, 21-12 while Jin Wei will be facing Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong after overpowering Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia 13-21, 21-15, 21-12.

In the men’s singles, national champion Iskandar Zulkarnain Zainuddin, 26, lost to

Tien Minh Nguyen of Vietnam 21-16, 17-21, 18-21 in the quarter-finals at Arena Axiata today and snuffed out Malaysia’s chance to defend the gold medal by Chong Wei Feng in Singapore two years ago.

Earlier world number 68th player, Lee Zii Jia was earlier shown the exit in the second round.

In the women’s doubles, Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei will meet Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai in the semi-finals after beating Ong Re-Ne and Crystal Wong Jia Ying of Singapore 21-12, 21-10.

Meanwhile men’s doubles pair of Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will be facing tournament top seeds, Bodin Issara-Nipitphon Phuangphuapet of Thailand in the semi-finals after they crushed Carlos Antonie Cayanan-Philip Joper Escueta (Philippines) 21-12, 21-6.

Two national mixed doubles pairs, Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai also progressed to the semi-finals tomorrow.

Soon Huat-Shevon, ranked 18th in the world are down to meet Thailand’s Bodin Issara-Savitree Amitrapai (21) while Peng Soon-Yee See will meet another Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai. — Bernama