Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Men’s archery recurve team snag another archery gold

Monday August 21, 2017
01:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gold from women’s recurve event ends 12-year droughtGold from women’s recurve event ends 12-year drought

The Edit: New study show mammograms from 40 saves more livesThe Edit: New study show mammograms from 40 saves more lives

The Edit: Will Maz Kanata be in the Han Solo movie?The Edit: Will Maz Kanata be in the Han Solo movie?

PM Turnbull losing support amid Australian citizenship crisisPM Turnbull losing support amid Australian citizenship crisis

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s men’s archery team contributed another gold to the country by bagging the recurve event today.

This is the fourth gold medal in a row for the country since 2011.

The winning team consisted of Khairul Anuar Mohamed, Muhd Akmal Nor Hasrin and Haziq Kamaruddin, who beat Thailand 5-1.

Earlier today, the women’s team also won the gold medal.

 

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline