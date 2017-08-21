Men’s archery recurve team snag another archery gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s men’s archery team contributed another gold to the country by bagging the recurve event today.

This is the fourth gold medal in a row for the country since 2011.

The winning team consisted of Khairul Anuar Mohamed, Muhd Akmal Nor Hasrin and Haziq Kamaruddin, who beat Thailand 5-1.

Earlier today, the women’s team also won the gold medal.

#TeamMAS Sokongan padu penonton beri suntikan semangat buat skuad memanah recurve lelaki. Ucapan terima kasih oleh Haziq Kamaruddin #kl2017 pic.twitter.com/sQk0s05eEI — #TeamMAS (@myTeamMAS) 21 August 2017