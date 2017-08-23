May the best team win, says Thailand’s badminton coach, Rexy Mainaky

National shuttler Soniia Cheah in action against Indonesia's Fitriani during KL2017 29th SEA Games Women's Team Badminton semi final at the Axiata Arena. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Malaysia is set to face defending champion, Thailand, in the women’s team final of the badminton competition at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur Sports City, Bukit Jalil.

Thailand coach, Rexy Mainaky said that both teams were equally strong and as the top seeded, he added they would not take Malaysia’s shuttlers for granted.

“We know that our team is in the top seed but we would take everyone as equal whether in the first, second and third singles as well as the doubles.

“Tomorrow is a very good match to watch and whoever wins is the best team,” he noted.

In the semi final match today, Malaysian women shuttlers won 3-0 against arch rival, Indonesia in the dramatic battle.

Soniia Cheah completed the first match against Fitriani Fitrian with a 21-17, 21-17 win and collected the second point after the Indonesian pair, Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani-Rosyita Eka Putri Sari withdrew at 7-5 due to injury.

The tough match between Goh Jin Wei and Hanna Ramadini ended 21-16, 21-13 to confirm Malaysia’s ticket to the final.

In other semi final match, Thailand beat Singapore 3-1 to advance to the final match scheduled at 9am tomorrow.

For the record, the last time Malaysia won the gold medal was in 2009 in Laos. ― Bernama