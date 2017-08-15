Ticket holders of KL2017 Malaysia vs Brunei get free entry to next match as compensation, says organiser

Malaysia’s midfielder Muhammad Irfan Zakaria attempts to stop Brunei’s Ak Mohd Alimuddin Pg Jamaludin’s run during the Group A match of the 29th SEA Games at the Shah Alam Stadium August 14, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Fans who had purchased tickets for the football match between Malaysia and Brunei yesterday would be allowed free entry for Malaysia’s second match at the Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow, says the Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC).

The committee, in a statement released today, said that the decision was made after they had taken into consideration the inconvenience encountered by the fans during the first game yesterday.

“For those who have purchased tickets for the Malaysia vs Brunei match (yesterday), they only need to show the ticket stub at the stadium entrance. For those who have purchased the tickets online for the Malaysia vs Brunei match, they need to reprint the ticket and bring it along to be presented at the entrance in order to gain access to the match,” MASOC said adding that used or damaged tickets would not be accepted.

The committee also said that those who have purchased tickets for both matches namely Malaysia vs Brunei and Malaysia vs Singapore, may use the tickets to gain entry to the stadium but the Malaysia vs Brunei ticket should be brought along in order to get the additional entry to the stadium.

“For those who wished to purchase the Malaysia vs Singapore match tickets may do so at the ticket counters as per usual practice. For more information, ticket counters will be opened as early as 10am. Tickets for the Malaysia vs Singapore match tomorrow can also be purchased online at www.kualalumpur2017.com.my,” the committee said. — Bernama