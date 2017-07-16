Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Marathon men Kubot and Melo win Wimbledon doubles crown

Sunday July 16, 2017
10:50 AM GMT+8

Poland’s Lukasz Kubot and Brazil’s Marcelo Melo celebrate with the trophies after winning the mens doubles final against Austria’s Oliver Marach and Croatia’s Mate Pavic at Wimbledon, July 16, 2017. — Reuters picPoland’s Lukasz Kubot and Brazil’s Marcelo Melo celebrate with the trophies after winning the mens doubles final against Austria’s Oliver Marach and Croatia’s Mate Pavic at Wimbledon, July 16, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 16 — Poland’s Lukasz Kubot and Brazil’s Marcelo Melo won the Wimbledon men’s doubles title last night after beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7 7-5 7-6(2) 3-6 13-11 in an epic test of endurance.

The match had to be finished under the Centre Court floodlights with play suspended at 11-11 in the evening gloom for the roof to be closed.

Marach and Pavic were caught cold and broken in their first service game after the restart, leaving the victorious pair to fall to the floor in an exhausted celebration after clinching victory in a match lasting four hours and 39 minutes.

Both pairs had come through titanic five-set battles in the semi-finals, with Austrian Marach and Croatia’s Pavic taking more than four and a half hours to subdue Croatians Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor 17-15 in the final set. — Reuters

