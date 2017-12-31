Manchester United’s Young charged with violent conduct, says FA

Manchester United’s Ashley Young in action with Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during their Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, December 30, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 31 — Manchester United’s Ashley Young was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) today after his altercation with Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic in the Premier League the previous day.

Young appeared to strike Tadic with an elbow during yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

“Young’s charge follows an incident during Saturday’s game against Southampton which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video,” the FA said in a statement.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino said after the match: “I haven’t seen the replay but it is difficult for the referee to see in one second what happened in all different places — but I have to respect the decision.”

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has also been charged with violent conduct by the FA for allegedly stamping on Watford’s Stefano Okaka during the Welsh side’s 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road yesterday.

Young and Naughton have until 1700 GMT today to respond to the charges. — Reuters