Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Manchester United’s Young charged with violent conduct, says FA

Sunday December 31, 2017
11:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

KL City Hall says TTDI highway plan aborted, residents not convincedKL City Hall says TTDI highway plan aborted, residents not convinced

The Edit: Sydney fireworks display to kick off global 2018 partiesThe Edit: Sydney fireworks display to kick off global 2018 parties

The Edit: Fox debuts comedy starring Dylan McDermottThe Edit: Fox debuts comedy starring Dylan McDermott

The Edit: Here are some tips for back-to-school bluesThe Edit: Here are some tips for back-to-school blues

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manchester United’s Ashley Young in action with Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during their Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, December 30, 2017. — Reuters picManchester United’s Ashley Young in action with Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during their Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, December 30, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Dec 31 — Manchester United’s Ashley Young was charged with violent conduct by the English Football Association (FA) today after his altercation with Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic in the Premier League the previous day.

Young appeared to strike Tadic with an elbow during yesterday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

“Young’s charge follows an incident during Saturday’s game against Southampton which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video,” the FA said in a statement.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino said after the match: “I haven’t seen the replay but it is difficult for the referee to see in one second what happened in all different places — but I have to respect the decision.”

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton has also been charged with violent conduct by the FA for allegedly stamping on Watford’s Stefano Okaka during the Welsh side’s 2-1 victory at Vicarage Road yesterday.

Young and Naughton have until 1700 GMT today to respond to the charges. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline