Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 10:30 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Manchester United notch 18pc rise in Q2 revenue

Thursday February 9, 2017
08:23 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Japan accepted only 28 refugees from record batchJapan accepted only 28 refugees from record batch

Minister orders halt on raids to seize pig productsMinister orders halt on raids to seize pig products

Wenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL titleWenger says won’t give up on Arsenal’s fight to win EPL title

The Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned downThe Edit: Letters from Jackie Kennedy to the man she turned down

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

United, whose best known players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League. ― Reuters picUnited, whose best known players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League. ― Reuters picMANCHESTER, Feb 9 ― English football club Manchester United today said it was on course to meet its full-year financial targets as it posted an 18 per cent rise in second-quarter revenue despite its absence from the lucrative Champions League.

United, whose best known players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League.

The club’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to December 31 rose to £69 million pounds (RM384.4 million) from £56.1 million a year earlier. Revenue increased by 18 per cent to £157.9 million.

The club reiterated its revenue target of between £530 to 540 million for the year to the end of June. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline