Manchester United notch 18pc rise in Q2 revenue

United, whose best known players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League. ― Reuters picMANCHESTER, Feb 9 ― English football club Manchester United today said it was on course to meet its full-year financial targets as it posted an 18 per cent rise in second-quarter revenue despite its absence from the lucrative Champions League.

United, whose best known players include Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, are currently sixth in the 20-team English Premier League.

The club’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the three months to December 31 rose to £69 million pounds (RM384.4 million) from £56.1 million a year earlier. Revenue increased by 18 per cent to £157.9 million.

The club reiterated its revenue target of between £530 to 540 million for the year to the end of June. ― Reuters