Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Manchester United has another fan in high places: Kim Jong-un

Tuesday September 12, 2017
03:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Storm batters Philippines, three dead, six missingStorm batters Philippines, three dead, six missing

You can count on us in quest for peace, Najib tells the USYou can count on us in quest for peace, Najib tells the US

The Edit: Get ready — Ikea Malaysia to launch online storeThe Edit: Get ready — Ikea Malaysia to launch online store

The Edit: How your WhatsApp ‘addiction’ has made Malaysia No. 1The Edit: How your WhatsApp ‘addiction’ has made Malaysia No. 1

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly a massive fan of the Red Devils. — Reuters picNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly a massive fan of the Red Devils. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 12 — Everyone loves a little footy — even if you’re a dictator with a trigger-happy nuclear finger.

Apparently, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a devoted fan of Manchester United, or so claims UK tabloid, The Sun.

(It makes one wonder if Kim’s slick short back and sides do is inspired by star striker Paul Pogba’s latest haircut.)

In an interview, Italian senator Antonio Razzi, who is said to be close to Kim, revealed that Kim never misses a major Premier League game and that he is a die-hard supporter of the Red Devils.

Perhaps players should start watching their backs lest he takes a leaf out of his father Kim Jong-nam’s playbook when it came to film directors and decide to ‘invite’ a few players back to North Korea for an extended contract with the national team.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline