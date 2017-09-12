Manchester United has another fan in high places: Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is reportedly a massive fan of the Red Devils. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 12 — Everyone loves a little footy — even if you’re a dictator with a trigger-happy nuclear finger.

Apparently, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a devoted fan of Manchester United, or so claims UK tabloid, The Sun.

(It makes one wonder if Kim’s slick short back and sides do is inspired by star striker Paul Pogba’s latest haircut.)

In an interview, Italian senator Antonio Razzi, who is said to be close to Kim, revealed that Kim never misses a major Premier League game and that he is a die-hard supporter of the Red Devils.

Perhaps players should start watching their backs lest he takes a leaf out of his father Kim Jong-nam’s playbook when it came to film directors and decide to ‘invite’ a few players back to North Korea for an extended contract with the national team.