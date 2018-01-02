Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Overcast

Sports

Manchester City forward Jesus has knee ligament damage

Tuesday January 2, 2018
09:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Singapore GDP growth slows as manufacturing loses steamSingapore GDP growth slows as manufacturing loses steam

Mourinho says ‘the only thing Scholes does is criticise’Mourinho says ‘the only thing Scholes does is criticise’

Strong winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crashStrong winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash

The Edit: Jessica Alba gives birth to baby No 3, shares first photoThe Edit: Jessica Alba gives birth to baby No 3, shares first photo

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manchester City’s Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament damage in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace. — Reuters picManchester City’s Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament damage in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, Jan 2 — Manchester City’s Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus suffered knee ligament damage in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Crystal Palace, the Premier League leaders said yesterday.

City said on their website that Jesus had “suffered a medial collateral ligament injury” and will have further examinations this week to establish the extent of his lay-off.

City manager Pep Guardiola said immediately after the match that Jesus would “be out for a little bit more than one month.”

The 20-year-old forward left the Selhurst Park pitch in tears after landing awkwardly during the first half and had to be consoled by his club’s medical staff.

“Today, I went through an image exam on my left knee that diagnosed a small medial collateral ligament injury,” Jesus wrote on Instagram yesterday.

“Thank God it is not very bad and I won’t have to go through any surgery procedure. Promise to be back as soon as possible.”

City are 12 points clear at the top of the table before facing mid-table Watford at home today. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline