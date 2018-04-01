Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Man United’s Lukaku eyes trophies to add gloss to scoring feats

Sunday April 1, 2018
08:26 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bereev lets you plan your funeral ahead of timeThe Edit: Bereev lets you plan your funeral ahead of time

Rahman Dahlan says Parliament may be dissolved next weekRahman Dahlan says Parliament may be dissolved next week

Netanyahu, Erdogan trade barbs over Gaza violenceNetanyahu, Erdogan trade barbs over Gaza violence

The Edit: Why camel-powered sesame oil is big in AfghanistanThe Edit: Why camel-powered sesame oil is big in Afghanistan

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manchester United's Romelu Lukakureached a century of goals yesterday. — Reuters picManchester United's Romelu Lukakureached a century of goals yesterday. — Reuters picLONDON, April 1 — Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku said he has a lot more left in the locker after netting his 100th Premier League strike but wants his goalscoring feats to be backed up by trophies.

Lukaku reached a century of goals with a neat finish in yesterday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Swansea City. The Belgium international has struck 15 league goals for the Old Trafford club since signing from Everton in the close season.

The remainder of his haul have come from his time on Merseyside and a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion.

“It’s not bad. But I want to add trophies to the personal stuff. There’s a lot of hard work to be done and I’m enjoying the challenge,” Lukaku told the club’s website.

Lukaku’s goal before an Alexis Sanchez strike on Saturday helped United remain on course to finish second in the league behind runaway leaders Manchester City. Jose Mourinho’s side have 68 points with seven games remaining in the season.

United’s only realistic chance of silverware this season lies in the FA Cup, where they take on an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side in the semi-finals later this month.

“I don’t like to talk about personal stuff,” Lukaku added. “I’m a team player so I put the team ahead of myself. I’m a striker and I know there are a lot more goals in me, and hopefully I can add a trophy as well to the goals.” — Reuters

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram