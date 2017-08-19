Man United rout Swansea with flurry of late goals

Kyle Naughton looks dejected after Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku scores their second goal in Swansea, August 19, 2017. — Reuters picSWANSEA, Aug 19 — Manchester United continued their perfect start to the Premier League season by crushing Swansea City 4-0 with a flurry of late goals at the Liberty Stadium today.

The scoreline matched their opening-day destruction of West Ham United after Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and substitute Anthony Martial scored within four minutes to add to Eric Bailly’s first-half opener, his first goal for the club.

Lukaku began the late rout with a neat finish on 80 minutes for his third goal in two games before Pogba surged forward to dink the ball past Lukasz Fabianski and Martial completed the rout.

Despite raucous home support, Swansea seldom threatened in the absence of the departed Gylfi Sigurdsson the injured Fernando Llorente, always struggling to deal with United’s power and pace. — Reuters