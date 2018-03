Man United give nod to Ibrahimovic MLS transfer

Ibrahimovic is returning from a major knee injury but scored 29 goals in 53 appearances for the United. — Reuters picLONDON, March 22 — Zlatan Ibrahimovic last played for Manchester United the day after Christmas. His next game will be in MLS.

ESPN reported early today that United manager Jose Mourinho cleared the path for Ibrahimovic, 36, to leave the club for MLS. The LA Galaxy are the frontrunners to land Ibrahimovic, according to the report.

