Man United add Norway date to pre-season tour

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho speaks with Luke Shaw and Daley Blind during their Uefa Europa League quarterfinal second leg match against RSC Anderlecht at the Old Trafford, Manchester, April 20, 2017. The club will travel to Norway as part of their pre-season tour. — Reuters picLONDON, May 3 — Manchester United will travel to Norway as part of their 2017-18 pre-season tour, the Premier League giants announced today.

Jose Mourinho’s side will play Valerenga IF at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadium on July 30.

United had already announced a tour of the United States in July, when they will play LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“The team will have access to top-class facilities and the number of games this summer ensures that the manager and squad have the best opportunity to prepare for the coming season,” executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said in a press release.

“Playing games across a number of locations gives our unrivalled fans the opportunity to watch the team play, with the club being fortunate to have such fantastic support right across the world.” — AFP