Man City’s Sagna fined and warned for social media post

Manchester City’s Bacary Sagna (left) was charged with misconduct after a post on social media that appeared to accuse a referee of bias. — Reuters pic LONDON, Jan 17 ― Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna was fined £40,000 (RM220,568) today and warned about his future conduct after a post on social media that appeared to accuse a referee of bias.

The French international was charged with misconduct by the FA for his “10 against 12... but still fighting and winning as a team” Instagram post after City beat Burnley 2-1 in the Premier League on January 2.

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the FA alleged that Frenchman Sagna's comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official's integrity. ― Reuters