Man City win penalty shootout to reach League Cup semi-finals

Wednesday December 20, 2017
07:15 AM GMT+8

Manchester City players celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Leicester City. ― Reuters picManchester City players celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Leicester City. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 20 ― Manchester City's rampant season gathered yet more momentum yesterday as the Premier League leaders fashioned a dramatic win in a penalty shootout at Leicester City after a 1-1 draw to reach the League Cup semi-finals.

Arsenal, one of the sides trying vainly to catch City in the league, had earlier also battled into the semi-finals, beating London rivals West Ham United 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's City, even with a second-string team, looked to have booked their last-four place with a first-half Bernardo Silva goal until Leicester were awarded a soft-looking penalty seven minutes into stoppage time which Jamie Vardy converted.

After extra time produced no further goals, City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, their hero with two saves in a penalty shootout win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the previous round, again delivered, saving Riyad Mahrez's final penalty in the 4-3 shootout win.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who replaced all 11 starters from the weekend Premier League home win over Newcastle United, still had plenty of international pedigree as England striker Danny Welbeck got the winner three minutes before halftime.

Welbeck's persistence in bundling home from close range was one of the few highlights, a solitary shot on target, in a dull derby but David Moyes's side never threatened Arsenal, with a wayward Aaron Cresswell free kick proving their best effort. ― Reuters

