Man City sign Venezuelan teenager Herrera

Wednesday February 1, 2017
11:19 AM GMT+8

Manchester City signed Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera from Caracas club Atletico Venezuela yesterday. — Reuters picManchester City signed Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera from Caracas club Atletico Venezuela yesterday. — Reuters picCARACAS, Feb 1 ― Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera has become the latest South American teenager to sign for Premier League side Manchester City, his club said yesterday.

“IT'S OFFICIAL! Yangel Herrera has been transferred to England's Manchester City,” Atletico Venezuela said on Twitter.

The Caracas club said Herrera, who turned 19 on January 7, was currently playing with Venezuela's Under-20 side in the South American championship but would be available for his new side when the tournament ends on Feb. 11.

Herrera made his debut as a defensive midfielder for Atletico Venezuela exactly a year ago but showed enough promise in his early appearances to win a first full cap as a late substitute against Brazil in October's World Cup qualifier.

He becomes the third South American teenager signed by City this season, following the additions of Brazil's Gabriel Jesus and Colombia's Marlos Moreno.

Moreno was immediately loaned to Deportivo La Coruna and Herrera could also be sent out to another club for a loan spell. ― Reuters

