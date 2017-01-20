Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Man City paid record sum for 13-year-old Burns, report claims

Friday January 20, 2017
A Manchester City fan poses outside the stadium before the match against Burnley in Manchester January 2, 2017. — Reuters picA Manchester City fan poses outside the stadium before the match against Burnley in Manchester January 2, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 20 — Premier League high-flyers Manchester City paid a record £175,000 (RM954,930) to sign 13-year-old defender Finley Burns from third-tier Southend United last week, the Times reported today.

The newspaper said the overall cost of the transfer could rise to more than £250,000 if Burns goes on to sign professional terms at the Abu Dhabi-owned club.

No fee or details about subsequent payments were given by either club at the time of Burns’ signing.

The Times said City’s outlay was unprecedented for a 13-year-old, with the club paying almost 150,000 more than they were obliged to under the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP).

The plan governs the compensation given to clubs who lose academy players.

“There were four or five Premier League clubs after Finley in the end and it’s extremely difficult to keep hold of a boy once that’s happens,” Southend’s head of youth football Ricky Duncan said last week.

“He would have had a 10-day window of opportunity to look elsewhere at the end of the season so this was the best way to do it. He’s a great kid from a nice family and everything was sorted out amicably which is how it should be.”

City have paid big sums on young players in the past, spending a reported £200,000 for Spanish youth player Brahim Diaz in 2013 and £500,000 on winger Jadon Sancho in 2015.

Both players were 14 at the time of their transfers. — Reuters

