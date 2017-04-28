Man City keeper Bravo could miss last five games

Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo is stretchered off injured during their match against Manchester United in Manchester April 27, 2017. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, April 28 — Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the remaining five games of the season after sustaining an injury in yesterday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with rivals Manchester United.

Chilean Bravo was carried off on a stretcher in the 79th minute and replaced by Willy Caballero.

“Of course, he has an injury, probably for some weeks,” manager Pep Guardiola said after the game. “I don’t know if he will be available again this season.”

Fourth-placed City, a point and a place above United, travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday. — Reuters