Last updated Friday, April 28, 2017 1:27 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Rain

Sports

Man City keeper Bravo could miss last five games

Friday April 28, 2017
12:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

When Malaysian school authorities use the rod…When Malaysian school authorities use the rod…

Trump wants S. Korea to pay for US$1b Thaad missile systemTrump wants S. Korea to pay for US$1b Thaad missile system

The Edit: Shah Rukh Khan brings the house down at Ted Talk 2017The Edit: Shah Rukh Khan brings the house down at Ted Talk 2017

The Edit: Check out more footage from ‘Wonder Woman’The Edit: Check out more footage from ‘Wonder Woman’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Manchester City’s Claudio Bravo is stretchered off injured during their match against Manchester United in Manchester April 27, 2017. — Reuters picManchester City’s Claudio Bravo is stretchered off injured during their match against Manchester United in Manchester April 27, 2017. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, April 28 — Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could miss the remaining five games of the season after sustaining an injury in yesterday’s 0-0 Premier League draw with rivals Manchester United.

Chilean Bravo was carried off on a stretcher in the 79th minute and replaced by Willy Caballero.

“Of course, he has an injury, probably for some weeks,” manager Pep Guardiola said after the game. “I don’t know if he will be available again this season.”

Fourth-placed City, a point and a place above United, travel to relegation-threatened Middlesbrough on Sunday. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline