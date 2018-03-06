Man City defender Mendy returns to training

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy celebrates with the trophy with the fans after winning the Carabao Cup at the Wembley Stadium in London February 25, 2018. — Reuters picLONDON, March 6 — Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has stepped up his recovery from a long-term knee injury by returning to training with the Premier League leaders.

City released photographs of the France left-back participating in a session with his team-mates yesterday.

Mendy, 23, who has been out of action since suffering knee ligament damage and undergoing surgery in September, last week suggested he was close to a return.

“When I started my recovery, I had in mind the semi-finals of the Champions League,” Mendy told the club website, www.mancity.com.

“That was my goal, but I am coming back a bit quicker than expected originally so maybe it will be possible for me to return sooner than that. I believe in this.

“I think it’s possible for me to come back within four weeks. It’s not a good thing to come back too soon and you have to take your time.”

Pep Guardiola’s City have an enormous lead in the Premier League and are all but guaranteed a Champions League quarter-final slot after a 4-0 win against Basel in the first leg of their last-16 tie. — AFP