Malaysia’s Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hopes sink to the bottom after second straight defeat

IPOH, May 2 — Malaysia’s hopes of finishing among the top four in the preliminary round of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup competition suffered a severe blow after going down 0-1 to Great Britain, the second consecutive defeat in as many days, at the Azlan Shah Stadium, here today.

The loss saw Malaysia drop to the bottom of the standings with just a single point after playing three matches.

Malaysia who were beaten 1-6 by Australia yesterday, failed to recover from that setback and allowed Great Britain to dictate the pace in today’s match.

National head coach Stephen Van Huizen’s boys need to win their two remaining matches against New Zealand and India to salvage some pride in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

On the pitch today, Great Britain struck the winning goal through Alan Forsyth’s penalty corner strike in the 26th minute.

Malaysia face New Zealand tomorrow and take on India on Thursday.

Van Huizen said the many missed chances proved costly for Malaysia.

“The team played well but we failed to make the chances count. We will continue to battle on in our next two matches,” he said. — Bernama

Tomorrow’s Fixtures

Japan vs India – 4.05pm

Great Britain vs Australia – 6.05pm

New Zealand vs MALAYSIA – 8.35pm