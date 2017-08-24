Malaysia’s petanque squad wins second gold

Malaysia’s Petanque athlete Syed Ahmad Fikri Syed Ali (right) and Saiful Bahri Musmin (left) showing theIr gold medal after winning the Men’s Doubles final against Thailand at the Arena Petanque KL in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The petanque squad swept the men’s doubles gold today to win their second gold medal of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and surpass the initial target at the Pudu Ulu Recreation Park, here today.

Saiful Bahri Musmin/Syed Akmal Fikri Syed Ali scored a 13-0 victory over Thailand’s Piyabut Chamchoi/Sunchai Chueanchuea.

“Based on the current performance, the Petanque Association of Malaysia feel the squad can add on to the two gold tally by winning the men’s Triples, women’s triples or mixed doubles,” said petanque coach Zani Lisa Mohamad.

Meanwhile, Cambodia won their first gold medal through Ke Leng/Ouk Sreymon in the women’s doubles after beating Thailand’s Pataratida Meepak/Phantipha Wongchuvej 13-10. — Bernama