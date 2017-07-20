Malaysia’s Goh, Shevon through to second round of US GP Gold

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 ― National mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai cruised to the second round of the United States Grand Prix Gold Badminton Tournament 2017 held at Anaheim Convention Center Arena in California, United States yesterday.

The fourth seeded pair edged the scratch pair of Zvonimir Durkinjak/Hong Jing Yu (Croatia/United States);21-18 and 21-15 in the opening round of the tournament, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Malaysian professional player, Zulfadli Zulkiffli and his younger brother, Zulhelmi also made it to the second round after whitewashing their respective opponents in the opening match.

Zulfadli, the sixth seeded player, defeated Wolfgang Gnedt of Austria;21-9 and 21-11 while Zulhelmi edged Dean Schoppe of the United States;21-5 and 21-6.

Malaysia did not send any representatives in the men's singles and also the women's singles and doubles events in the US$120, 000 (RM514,463) tournament. ― Bernama