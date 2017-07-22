Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia’s challenge at World Juniors squash meet ends at the quarterfinal stage

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The country’s challenge at the 2017 World Juniors Individual Squash Championships fizzled out after two remaining players lost to their Egyptian opponents in the quarterfinals in Tauranga, New Zealand, today.

The joint 5/8th seeded Andrea Lee put up stiff competition against the joint 3/4th seed, Rowan Elaraby before losing 8-11, 13-11, 10-12 11-9 and 6-11 in a 52-minute encounter, according to the tournament’s website; www.wsfworldjuniors.com

Another Malaysian who is also the joint 5/8th seed S. Sivasangari also produced a sizzling performance against top seed Hania El Hammamy before bowing out 9-11, 11-9, 11-6, 6-11 and 1-11 in a 54-minute match.

The country’s challenge in the men’s division had already fizzled out in the fourth round yesterday. — Bernama

