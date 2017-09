Malaysia’s Asian Cup qualifier in jeopardy after N.Korea travel ban

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the travel ban to North Korea applies to the national team. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysia’s ban on travel to North Korea presents a new hurdle for an Asian Cup football qualifying match between the two countries that has already been postponed twice this year over security fears.

The ban applies to Malaysia’s national team, which is scheduled to travel to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for the match on October 5, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

“The travel ban covers all Malaysians, and as Malaysians, the Malaysian national football team is included too,” Reezal told Reuters. — Reuters