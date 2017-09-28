Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Thunderstorm

Sports

Malaysia’s Asian Cup qualifier in jeopardy after N.Korea travel ban

Thursday September 28, 2017
02:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: See Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon play ‘Name That Song’The Edit: See Jared Leto and Jimmy Fallon play ‘Name That Song’

Penang duo win 2017 World Master Chef competition in Hong KongPenang duo win 2017 World Master Chef competition in Hong Kong

The Edit: JJ Abrams to make live-action ‘Your Name’The Edit: JJ Abrams to make live-action ‘Your Name’

The Edit: Meet the ‘wife of the future’ designed for lonely menThe Edit: Meet the ‘wife of the future’ designed for lonely men

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the travel ban to North Korea applies to the national team. — Bernama picDeputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the travel ban to North Korea applies to the national team. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysia’s ban on travel to North Korea presents a new hurdle for an Asian Cup football qualifying match between the two countries that has already been postponed twice this year over security fears.

The ban applies to Malaysia’s national team, which is scheduled to travel to the North Korean capital of Pyongyang for the match on October 5, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican.

“The travel ban covers all Malaysians, and as Malaysians, the Malaysian national football team is included too,” Reezal told Reuters. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline