Malaysians pray for Faiz’s Puskas success

Faiz is the first Asian football player to be placed in the top three for the Fifa Puskás Award 2016. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Malaysians especially local football fans cannot not wait for the historic moment when Malaysian finalist Mohd Faiz Subri emerges on stage for Fifa’s Puskas Award 2016.

With two more days to go before the award presentation ceremony on Jan 9 in Zurich, Switzerland, netizens have been jamming social media to give their support and prayers to the local boy to win the prestigious award.

Faiz is also the first Asian football player to be placed in the top three for the award.

A Twitter user, @RichmanHazim posted:” Two more days to the 2016 Fifa Awards, can’t want to see the goal by Faiz announced as the champion.

“Faiz Subri is the pride of Malaysia, let’s us pray for his success at Fifa 2016,” said Siti Norasah Ahmad in her Facebook entry.

Netizens were also calling on all Malaysians to continue voting for the magic goal by Mohd Faiz to be recognised as the world’s most beautiful goal in 2016.

Another Twitter user, @fuad_hahaa said: “Faiz Subri is just one more step to lifting the Fifa Puskas Award!”

“There are three finalists and Faiz Subri is one of them. Come on Malaysians, do something for your country!,” tweeted @dayangsuhana_.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Arif in his Facebook entry said:” Do no let go the chance to be part of history, let’s do it for Faiz Subri,”.

Mohd Faiz’s miraculous goal has not only won the hearts of locals, it has also captured the imagination of football fans worldwide when the video on the spellbinding goal on Youtube was viewed far ahead of two other competitors.

As at 2.30 pm, the video clip which was first uploaded by FIFATV on Nov 21, had been viewed more than 2,325,881 times.

The total viewing frequency for Faiz’s goal left two other challengers, Jonath Marlone Azevedo da Silva of Brazil (1,446,880) and woman player, Daniusa Rodriguez of Venezuela (1,137,040) far behind.

Local football fans can still vote for Mohd Faiz’s goal via Fifa’s official website, www.fifa.com before the winner is announced on Jan 9 based on the number of votes cast throughout the world. ― Bernama