Malaysian wins WBC Asian light heavyweight boxing title

JOHOR BARU, Jan 8 — National professional boxer Muhammad Farkhan Mohd Haron defeated United Arab Emirate (UAE) boxer Sheikh Kaseba on a technical knockout (tko) at the Johor International Boxing Championship (JIBC) 2017 at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre, here last night.

The son of former national boxer, the late Mohd Haron Ismail, beat Kaseba in the second minute of the fourth round although he was under pressure earlier in the first and second rounds.

The boxing championship, which was being held for the first time, was attended by more than 3,000 spectators who came to give their support to the national boxer.

The event was graced by Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who later gave the World Boxing Council's (WBC) Asian belt for the light heavyweight category to Muhammad Farkhan.

The Tunku Mahkota is the Royal Patron for the Johor Boxing Association and was the backbone for Muhammad Farkhan's victory.

Farkhan said the victory was a new achievement for him in winning two belts for two different categories namely the World Boxing Council's Asian cruiserweight category at the Far East Square, Singapore in July last year.

This made Farkhan the only boxer in the country to win two belts for two different heavyweight categories namely the cruiser and light heavyweight. — Bernama