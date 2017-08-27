Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysian track cyclists see gold again after ten years

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris

Sunday August 27, 2017
09:12 PM GMT+8

Irwandie Lakasek won the gold in the SEA Games scratch race. — Twitter/KL2017 picIrwandie Lakasek won the gold in the SEA Games scratch race. — Twitter/KL2017 picKUALA LUMPUR – The track cycling trio of Shariz Efendi Shahrin, Fadhil Zonis and Khairil Nizam Rasol won the gold medal in their 750m event today, ending a 10-year drought for Malaysia that goes back to the 2007 SEA Games.

The trio won with a time of 44.776 to defeat Thailand’s Pongthep Tapimay, Satjakul Sianglam and Worayut Kapunya (45.735). Indonesia beat Singapore earlier for the bronze.

The previous gold medal was won by Junaidi Nasir (now as assistant coach), Azizulhasni Awang and Edrus Yunos in Thailand.

