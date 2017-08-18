Malaysian team leader wants to regain sepak takraw glory at 29th SEA Games

Malaysia has bagged the first ever SEA Games gold after beating the Philippines 391 to 271 in the sepak takraw event. ― Picture via Twitter/Kuala Lumpur 2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The tekong of Malaysia’s number one regu, Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi wants to make the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games as the arena to regain the country’s glory in sepak takraw as he is frequently haunted by the strength of the Thai team.

Mohammad Syahir, 21, said he and his team mates were determined to end the 26-year gold draught faced by the team’s regu by ending Thailand’s supremacy as they were seen to be belittling Malaysia’s capability in the event.

The last time Malaysia won the regu gold was at the Manila SEA Games, Philippines in 1991 by beating Thailand 2-1.

Mohammad Syahir, who is also the national team leader said the success would be a bonus for the national sepak takraw squad besides opening the eyes of the Malaysian spectators on the capability of the national team in defeating the country’s traditional rival.

“My preparation as well as the team’s readiness to face the opposing teams such as Thailand is very good including engaging a Thai trainer during training there for two months recently,” he told Bernama.

Despite competing on home ground, which was expected to give an advantage to Malaysia, Mohd Syahir who was one of the main players who had contributed the gold medal in the inter-regu at the Singapore SEA Games in 2015 admitted feeling under pressure but was determined to give his best for the nation.

Meanwhile, national chief coach Abd Talib Ahmad described Mohammad Syahir as being among the best tekong in the world currently as he had the height besides his ability to resort to the fast service technique to make it difficult for the opponents to return the ball.

The 2017 SEA Games sepak takraw event started on Wednesday involving the Chinlone event which ended yesterday. The sepak takraw events will continue until Aug 30 at the Titiwangsa Stadium here.

For the team regu which began today, Malaysia beat Brunei 3-0 in the competition this morning. — Bernama