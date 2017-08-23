Malaysian swimmers eye medals in four finals tonight

Welson Sim will be chasing for medals in the men's 200m freestyle after he finished in the first place during the heat. ― Picture via Kuala Lumpur 2017 KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― Seven Malaysian swimmers would be chasing after medals in the four final events of the swimming competition at the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games held at the National Aquatic Centre today.

Chan Jie, 22, clocked a time of 54.55s in his heat, qualifying him in fifth place for the men's 100m butterfly final.

The Selangor-born swimmer will swim head to head with the Rio Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling who qualified in a second place with a time of 53.53s.

Welson Sim and Daniel Bego would be chasing for medals in the men's 200m freestyle after both swimmers finished in the first and fourth place during the heat.

Welson recorded a time of 1:50.11s, just 1.15s behind the Games record, while the record holder Hoang Quy Phuoc finished in the second with 1:51.02s.

Bego clocked a time of 1:52.53s, 0.68s slower than his best time, to qualify him in the fifth place.

Malaysia's women quartert would go after 4x200m freestyle medal, alongside with five other teams competing in the final event. ― Bernama