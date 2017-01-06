Malaysian squash players come on strong in British Junior Open

Andrea Lee Jia Qi (right) was defeated by Sivasangari 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7. — File picture KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Four Malaysians booked places in the semifinals of the British Junior Open on a day where underdogs reigned supreme.

S. Sivasangari defeated teammate Andrea Lee Jia Qi 11-9, 11-5, 9-11, 11-7 in 45 minutes, keeping her hopes of adding to her Under-15 title won in 2014.

“I played well,” said Sivasangari. “I knew it wasn’t going to be a walk in the park.”

The 17-year-old will meet fifth seed Zenia Mickawy of Egypt who upset second seeded teammate Amina Yousry 11-7, 11-6, 9-11, 6-11, 12-10.

“Zenia is going to be tough seeing how she beat Aminy today (yesterday). She must be in top form,” said Sivasangari.

“I’ve played against her before and I lost by three games to one.

“Hopefully, I can bring my A game,” said the Kedahan.

Meanwhile, Jessica Keng continued her impressive march by beating Nour Ibrahim of Egypt 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 in 23 minutes.

The fifth seed had to pull out of the Pontefract Open last week due to illness but it does not seem to be affecting her.

“I’m fully recovered and I feel good,” said the 14-year-old.

“My aim was to get into the top four but now that I’m here I’m gonna give it my all to be in the final,” added Jessica who won the Under-13 title in 2015.

With top seed Marina Stefano losing, the field is wide open for Jessica to take the gong if she can overcome second seeded Egyptian Farida Ahmed in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Aira Azman booked her place in the girls Under-13 semifinals by beating Torrie Malik of England 12-10, 11-4, 11-7.

The top seeded Malaysian has not dropped a game and will meet third seed Salma El Tayeb of Egypt next.

However, elder sister and two-time British Junior Champion Aifa Azman lost to Elise Lazarus of England 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in the Under-17 category.

“I wasn’t getting the right calls from the referees and it affected my play,” said Aifa.

“I tried to find my game but it was difficult and I ended up playing badly.”

The best performance of the day came from Duncan Lee.

In his debut tournament, the Sabahan fifth seed took his biggest scalp by beating second seeded Egyptian Karim El Barbary 10-12, 11-5, 12-10, 11-9 in 46 minutes.

The 14-year-old is the only boy left in the competition after Joachim Chuah and Ameeshenraj Chandran’s exit from the Under-13s.

Duncan will meet Abdelrahman Dweek of Canada who beat American Dana Santry 11-7, 11-3, 11-5.