Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Siblings race home with gold and bronze in criterium

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris

Monday August 21, 2017
12:56 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Gold from women’s recurve event ends 12-year droughtGold from women’s recurve event ends 12-year drought

The Edit: New study show mammograms from 40 saves more livesThe Edit: New study show mammograms from 40 saves more lives

The Edit: Will Maz Kanata be in the Han Solo movie?The Edit: Will Maz Kanata be in the Han Solo movie?

PM Turnbull losing support amid Australian citizenship crisisPM Turnbull losing support amid Australian citizenship crisis

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Siblings Harrif Saleh and Zamri clinched gold and bronze in the criterium event. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL2017Siblings Harrif Saleh and Zamri clinched gold and bronze in the criterium event. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL2017PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s cycling campaign in the KL SEA Games got off to a flying start when siblings Harrif Saleh and Zamri clinched gold and bronze in the criterium event at Dataran Putrajaya today. Thanawut Sanikwathi of Thailand took silver.

They clocked a mass finish time of 59 minutes and 35 seconds to stand on the podium.

In the women's event, Malaysia's Ju Pha Som Net took silver with a mass finish time of 1:29s seconds. Nguyen Thi That (Vietnam) took gold while Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand settled for bronze.

 

 

 

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline