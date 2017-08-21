Siblings race home with gold and bronze in criterium

Siblings Harrif Saleh and Zamri clinched gold and bronze in the criterium event. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL2017PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s cycling campaign in the KL SEA Games got off to a flying start when siblings Harrif Saleh and Zamri clinched gold and bronze in the criterium event at Dataran Putrajaya today. Thanawut Sanikwathi of Thailand took silver.

They clocked a mass finish time of 59 minutes and 35 seconds to stand on the podium.

In the women's event, Malaysia's Ju Pha Som Net took silver with a mass finish time of 1:29s seconds. Nguyen Thi That (Vietnam) took gold while Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand settled for bronze.