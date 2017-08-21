Siblings race home with gold and bronze in criterium

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s cycling campaign in the KL SEA Games got off to a flying start when siblings Harrif Saleh and Zamri clinched gold and bronze in the criterium event at Dataran Putrajaya today. Thanawut Sanikwathi of Thailand took silver.
They clocked a mass finish time of 59 minutes and 35 seconds to stand on the podium.
In the women's event, Malaysia's Ju Pha Som Net took silver with a mass finish time of 1:29s seconds. Nguyen Thi That (Vietnam) took gold while Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand settled for bronze.
Tahniah @HarrifSaleh & Zamri Saleh 👏 raih 🏅 EMAS & GANGSA buat #TeamMAS dalam acara kriterium lelaki 45km 🚲 Tahniah #KitaJuara #KL2017 pic.twitter.com/S0HvkZiJ0Q— #TeamMAS (@myTeamMAS) 21 August 2017
Cycling - Road | Men's Criterium: 🥇Mohd Harrif Saleh #MAS🇲🇾, 🥈Thanawut Sanikwathi #THA🇹🇭 & 🥉Mohd Zamri Saleh #MAS🇲🇾#KL2017 #RisingTogether pic.twitter.com/qycO484YpN— Kuala Lumpur 2017 (@KL2017) 21 August 2017