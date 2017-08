Malaysian shooter beats Olympic champion for air pistol gold

Jonathan Wong also charted record results for the finals at the National Firing Range in Subang. — Picture via Twitter KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysian shooter Jonathan Wong has upset Olympic champion Hoang Xuan Vinh of Vietnam to grab gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event today.

Wong also charted record results for the finals at the National Firing Range in Subang.

MORE TO COME