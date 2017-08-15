Malaysian sharp shooters to aim for gold as archery event starts tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — All eyes will be on national archers participating in the compound individual events which offer two gold medals tomorrow when the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) archery events start firing at the Synthetic Artificial Turf at the Kuala Lumpur Sports City .

The archery events at the Kuala Lumpur Sports City will see Lee Kin Lip and Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh vying for medals in the men’s and women’s individual events respectively.

Fatin Nurfatehah swept three gold medals at the 28th SEA Games in Singapore which also saw the Malaysian archery squad collecting five gold medals in which four were from compound events.

The compound archery squad will be represented by eight archers, namely M. Khambeswaran, Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki, Zulfadhli Ruslan, Nor Rizah Ishak, Nurul Syazhera Mohd Asmi and Saritha Cham Nong, Kin Lip and Fatin Nurfatehah.

The national archery squad are expected to receive stiff competition from Indonesian and Myanmar archers.

There will be 10 gold medals at stake in archery at KL2017 with five in recurve and five in compound events. — Bernama