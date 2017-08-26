Malaysian rhythmic gymnasts dazzle their way to gold

National Rhythmic gymnasts (from left) Amy Kwan Dict Weng, Chong Lok Yi, Izzah Amzan and Koi Sie Yan won Gold in Gymnastic Rhythmic Team final at MITEC, August 26, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysian rhythmic gymnasts sashayed their way to the team gold at the 29th SEA Games here today.

Amy Kwan Dict Weng, Koi Sie Yan and Izzah Amzan dazzled judges and spectators to clinch the gold with a score of 153.100 points edging leading contenders Thailand who collected 122.550 points while Singapore took the bronze with 116.300 points.

The event was last held in 2007 Korat SEA Games. Izzah,17, told reporters of her joy of winning the gold medal in her first SEA Games outing.

“Even though I will be sitting for my SPM, I practised hard to present Malaysia with a gold medal in this event,” said the Mentakab lass.

Malaysian team manager Dr Farrah-Hani Imran said the team’s strategy to rest another gymnast, Chong Lok Yi, worked to their benefit.

“Coaches will decide just before competition whom they think is the best gymnast at that moment to compete.

“It is Lok Yi’s debut in the SEA Games and she has just become a senior gymnast this year. So there will be ample opportunities for her in future. We are also giving junior gymnasts like Izzah the opportunity to shine,” she said.

Five countries — Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines - participated in the team category involving the hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon events. — Bernama