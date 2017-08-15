Malaysian netball team crushes Thailand in first event of KL2017

An Najwa of Malaysia attempts to score against Thailand. ― Malay Mail picSHAH ALAM, Aug 15 ― The Malaysian netball team has a crowd-chanting slogan, Come on wei, or Come on, we can win.

They did that easily yesterday with a crushing 73-30 win over Thailand in the first event of KL2017 at Juara Stadium.

Nothing stood in their way as they chewed the Thais in each quarter 18-10, 35-15, 52-21, 73-30, never under pressure.

In front of ecstatic fans and some members of the maiden netball gold medallists at KL2001, they:

― Combined some superb, flowing netball and racked up impressive rebounds, interceptions and deflections to finish with flourish in a dominant final-quarter.

“My girls did not look at the scoreboard. They did well and I hope they keep the consistency.” — Malaysian coach, Tracey Robinson.

“Malaysia was powerful. We need to learn more how to fight stronger teams.” — Thai coach Chng Lili.

Could the visit on Sunday by 11 members of 2001 gold-winning team have spurred the girls further?

“They boosted our confidence to clinch the gold like them.” — Captain Nur Syafazliyana Mohd Ali.

In the second game, defending champions Singapore thrashed Brunei 62-37.

Next up: Malaysia plays Brunei today and Singapore tomorrow.

Malaysia last won netball gold medal at KL 2001. It was not contested from 2003 to 2013 and made a return in 2015 when host Singapore claimed gold.