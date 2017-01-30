Malaysian Muay Thai exponents determined to become professionals in Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan 30 — A number of Malaysian 'Muay Thai' exponents are hoping to hog the limelight in Thailand, a nation where the passion for sport has no boundaries and held in high esteem, and take a dig at the lucrative money on offer.

‘Muay Thai’ a traditional national combat sport in Thailand, is not only popular among the people but also promises lucrative remuneration and popularity for those who succeed.

For the past two years, a number of Malaysian ‘Muay Thai’ exponents have set their base in Thailand through a management company, Hallo Fight Lab, in efforts to become professional fighters although it would be no easy task.

“With proper training and management, ‘Muay Thai’ exponents can establish themselves as professionals in Thailand because there are promoters who are keen to give talented exponents a shot at stardom,” Hallo Fight Lab owner Mohd Hazrul Mohd Sapri told Bernama recently.

He said the ability and performance of ‘Muay Thai’ exponents from Malaysia under the wings of Hallo Fight Lab is recognised by some of the main promoters in Thailand, who are keen to arrange matches for them.

Mohd Hazrul said the promoters are not only keen to arrange ‘fights’ for Malaysian ‘Muay Thai’ exponents under the Hallo Fight Lab management but also prepared to provide training facilities and systematic training.

He said Malaysian exponents had recently taken part in a competition called “PPTV Muay Thai Fight Night” that was organised by a leading promoter in Thailand, “One” Songchai early this month.

The competition which was telecast live on PPTV was watched by about 30 million ‘Muay Thai’ fans from Thailand, giving valuable exposure to exponents who took part in the competition, including Malaysian exponents, he said.

Next month, Malaysia ‘Muay Thai’ exponents under Hallo Fight Lab would take part in a competition called “Ambassador Fight Night”, organised by another leading promoter in Thailand.

“From 3,000 Baht (about RM380) a fight, exponents under our banner receive about 30,000 Baht (RM3,800) for a single bout and if their performance improves, their payment will increase as well,” said Mohd Hazrul.

He said since Malaysian exponents have been recognised by leading ‘Muay Thai’ promoters in Thailand, they would be involved in matches every month and also invited for various other competitions.

Mohd Hazrul said his main aim was to lift Malaysian ‘Muay Thai’ exponents to the same level as professional exponents in Thailand.

“In Thailand, ‘Muay Thai’ exponents from other countries who have been successful like Antoine Pinto and Rafi Bohic, both from France, receive lucrative payment and invitation for fights.

“The two exponents receive a minimum of 600,000 Baht (about RM77,100) for each fight. If they reach superstar status like “Buakaw”, their payment can be in millions and they will be invited for fights throughout the world,” said Mohd Hazrul.

One of the exponents under the Hallo Fight Lab, Azman Che Wil, 21, from Manek Urai said his dream was to become a professional ‘Muay Thai’ exponent in Thailand.

Mohd Azizi Shamsuddin, 17, who is also under the wings of Hallo Fight Lab said his family in Kelantan had given their blessing to pursue a career in ‘Muay Thai’ although he would have to be away from them.

Both exponents are currently based in training camps under the patronage of promoters and go through systematic training twice a day. — Bernama