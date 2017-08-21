Malaysian keglers bowl their way to top two finish in men’s doubles

Malaysian bowler Alex Liew in action during the finals of the men's doubles bowling competition at the Sunway Mega Lanes, August 21, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL2017 PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia men’s doubles bowling pairs hit a strike today with a top two finish at the Sunway Mega Lanes.

The gold medal went to Alex Liew and Mohd Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek who had a combined score of 2,647 pins.

Silver went to Rafiq Ismail and Adrian Ang who had a 2,630 total.

Billy Mohd Islam and Hardy Rachmadian of Indonesia got the bronze.