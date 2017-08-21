Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysian keglers bowl their way to top two finish in men’s doubles

Monday August 21, 2017
01:38 PM GMT+8

Malaysian bowler Alex Liew in action during the finals of the men's doubles bowling competition at the Sunway Mega Lanes, August 21, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL2017Malaysian bowler Alex Liew in action during the finals of the men's doubles bowling competition at the Sunway Mega Lanes, August 21, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/KL2017PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia men’s doubles bowling pairs hit a strike today with a top two finish at the Sunway Mega Lanes.

The gold medal went to Alex Liew and Mohd Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek who had a combined score of 2,647 pins.

Silver went to Rafiq Ismail and Adrian Ang who had a 2,630 total.

Billy Mohd Islam and Hardy Rachmadian of Indonesia got the bronze.

 

