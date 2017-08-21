Malaysian keglers bowl their way to top two finish in men’s doubles

PETALING JAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia men’s doubles bowling pairs hit a strike today with a top two finish at the Sunway Mega Lanes.
The gold medal went to Alex Liew and Mohd Syafiq Ridhwan Abdul Malek who had a combined score of 2,647 pins.
Silver went to Rafiq Ismail and Adrian Ang who had a 2,630 total.
Billy Mohd Islam and Hardy Rachmadian of Indonesia got the bronze.
Galeri - Skuad Boling #TeamMAS raih 2 pingat 🥇🥈 acara Berpasukan Lelaki. More to go from #TenpinBowling #KitaJuara #KL2017 #TakeThePodium pic.twitter.com/cEgNqhTTC7— #TeamMAS (@myTeamMAS) 21 August 2017