Malaysian hopes in takraw dashed by Indonesia

Malaysia's Mohamed Hanafiah Dolah (right) and tekong Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (left) attempt to block Indonesia's killer smash during SEA Games takraw men's team game 2 match at Titiwangsa Stadium August 18, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia’s hopes of winning the sepak takraw regu team gold suffered a severe blow after losing 1-2 to unheralded Indonesia at the Titiwangsa Indoor Stadium, here last night.

The Malaysian squad under coach Abd Talib Ahmad who had played superbly in the morning to beat Brunei 3-0, failed to maintain the momentum against Indonesia.

The first regu headed by Mohd Farhan Adam lost 23-25 in the first set but came back strongly to win the next two sets 21-16, 21-11.

However, the second regu lost a close battle 13-21, 21-18,11-21 to force the match into a deciding set.

The deciding set was equally exciting with end to end action but the Malaysian boys eventually lost 14-21, 18-21 in straight sets.

With the unexpected loss today, Malaysia will have to beat traditional rivals and defending champion Thailand tomorrow and worst still, the host cannot concede any sets because Indonesia are in a better position to advance since they will be facing Brunei.

Meanwhile, Thailand who had beaten Indonesia 3-0 in the morning, kept their momentum by beating Brunei 3-0 tonight. — Bernama