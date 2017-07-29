Malaysian girls settle for runner-up spot in World Junior Squash Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — The Malaysian girls’ junior squash team had to settle for the runner-up spot again after suffering a 0-2 defeat to defending champion Egypt in the final of the World Junior Squash Championships in Tauranga, New Zealand, today.

In the event held at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre in Tauranga, the Malaysian girls’ team making their third appearance, were bidding for their first world team title.

Egypt’s Hania El Hammamy was however, too strong for Malaysia’s top junior S. Sivasangari when the former won 11-8, 11-8, 6-11 and 11-9 in 44 minutes before Andrea Lee who faced recently crowned individual world junior champion Rowan Reda was also beaten 4-11, 4-11, 11-9 and 7-11 in a 37-minute match.

The defeat handed the Egyptian girls’ their sixth team title.

Malaysian coach Andrew Cross felt his players were sluggish early in their matches but had only praise for Egypt and their domination of world squash.

“My girls had done well. We wanted to be in the final so they have done that and I’m proud of how they competed with Egypt, but both Rowan and Hania played better today than they did in the individual final,” he said, as quoted in the tournament official website, www.wsfworldjuniors.com. — Bernama