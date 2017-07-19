Malaysian divers fail to secure medal at 17th Fina World Championships

Leong Mun Yee competes in the Mixed Team Event Final during the 17th Fina World Championships in Budapest. ― Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 ― Malaysian diving duo Ahmad Amsyar Azman and Leong Mun Yee failed to grab a podium finish at the 17th International Swimming Federation (Fina) World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, yesterday.

The duo finished in fifth place out of 19 pairs, scoring 356.75 points after six round of dives in the mixed 3m and 10m team event held at Duna Arena, according to Fina website;www.fina.org.

Newly crowned European champion, Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino secured the first gold medal for France in the meet after scoring 406.40 points, followed by Pacheco Marrufo Rommel/Viviana del Angel Peniche of Mexico, who took the silver (402.35 points), while David Dinsmore/Krysta Palmer of the United States had to settle for bronze with 395.90 points.

In the event, each member of the team is required to do a least one dive a piece on each of the 3m springboard and 10m platform event.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist, Pandelela Rinong and Cheong Jun Hoong, who won the bronze medal in the women's 10m platform synchronised in the meet on Sunday, will take part in the individual event, later today. ― Bernama