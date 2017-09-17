Malaysian cyclists sweep Asean Para Games on opening day

(from left) Mohd Asri Abdul Mubin, Para Asean cycling team manager, cyclists Mohd Afiq Afify Rizan and Mohd Najib Turano and Sallehudin Mohd Noh (right), Para Asean cycling team coach are seen on September 9, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysian cyclists bagged all seven gold medals up for contention in the track events on the first day of the ninth Asean Para Games today.

Afiq Afify Rizan won the seventh medal for the Malaysian team today by beating teammatein the men’s 1km (B) event.

Adi Raimie Amizazahan started the streak with his gold medal in the 1km time trial (C1,C2,C3) at National Velodrome this morning.

The Malaysian team is also contesting five more track events tomorrow.

The ninth biennial Asean Para Games started today and runs until September 23.