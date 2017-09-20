Malaysian cyclists bag four gold medals at Asean Para Games

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 ― Malaysian cyclists clinched four of the seven gold medals up for contention in the road events of the Asean Para Games at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Among the medallists are Lim Tao Keong in individual time trial (ITT) ― men's division (H1-H5), Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin ― ITT mixed division (C1, C2, C3) and Najib Turano ― ITT (C4).

Khairul Hazwan Wahab and pilot Rauf Nur Misbah also scored an especially significant gold medal in the ITT (B) division.

Khairul Hazwan and and fellow para cyclist Khairul Nizam Ali were among those involved in a hit-and-run road accident on the Latar Expressway ahead of the games.