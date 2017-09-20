Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Malaysian cyclists bag four gold medals at Asean Para Games

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris

Wednesday September 20, 2017
12:53 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Economy more important to Malaysian youth than 1MDB, survey findsEconomy more important to Malaysian youth than 1MDB, survey finds

The Edit: Tommy Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week show was a big circus — literallyThe Edit: Tommy Hilfiger’s London Fashion Week show was a big circus — literally

The Edit: Here are the highlights from London Fashion WeekThe Edit: Here are the highlights from London Fashion Week

The Edit: Ryan Phillippe responds to abuse allegationsThe Edit: Ryan Phillippe responds to abuse allegations

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 ― Malaysian cyclists clinched four of the seven gold medals up for contention in the road events of the Asean Para Games at Dataran Putrajaya today.

Among the medallists are Lim Tao Keong in individual time trial (ITT) ― men's division (H1-H5), Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin ― ITT mixed division (C1, C2, C3) and Najib Turano ― ITT (C4).

Khairul Hazwan Wahab and pilot Rauf Nur Misbah also scored an especially significant gold medal in the ITT (B) division.

Khairul Hazwan and and fellow para cyclist Khairul Nizam Ali were among those involved in a hit-and-run road accident on the Latar Expressway ahead of the games.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline