Malaysian cyclist claims he was punched in the face during Le Tour de Langkawi (VIDEO)

Mohd Harrif Saleh of Terengganu Cycling Team speaks during the press conference of Le Tour De Langkawi 2018 March 17, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA TERENGGANU, March 20 — Terengganu Cycling Team (TSG) rider Harrif Saleh claims he was punched in the face at the finishing line of stage three from Kota Baru to Terengganu in the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2018 today.

Another rider suffered an elbow injury when he stepped in to stop the skirmish which broke out for reasons unknown.

Awie Zawawi Azman from Team Sapura Cycling said he witnessed the incident.

“Yes, it is true that the China rider attacked Harrif at the finishing. I saw him try to open up his rim and fling it towards Harrif.

“I stopped him and the rim injured my elbow... it bled a bit and now it’s swollen,” said the 24-year-old.

Harrif said he was also being obstructed during the race by the same rider from Giant Cycling Team of China.

“I do not know what was the problem and what is wrong with him.

“I hardly recognise his face or jersey number but I know he’s from Giant Cycling Team based on the jersey he was wearing. He’s kept blocking me since stage one,” claimed Harrif.

The 29-year-old Terengganu native added the rider immediately punched him in the face after the finishing post but he managed to avoid a full swing.

“He seemed to be getting more flustered and opened his rim and tried to hit me (with it).

“Fortunately, another Malaysian rider Awie (Zawawi Azman) passed by and stop the chaos. The rider then went away.”

Harrif said he will discuss with his team whether to report the incident to the officials.

“But one thing’s for sure: I need to be extra careful after this. The same rider was also seen throwing his drinking bottle at my brother (Zamri).

“I'm clueless why he is acting that way,” he said.

Mailsport has been unable to reach Giant Cycling Team for comment.