Malaysian cycling team bags SEA Games gold after 12 years

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris

Tuesday August 22, 2017
12:59 PM GMT+8

The Malaysian cycling team has won the gold medal in the KL SEA Games at Dataran Nilai today. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017The Malaysian cycling team has won the gold medal in the KL SEA Games at Dataran Nilai today. ― Picture via Twitter/kl2017NILAI, Aug 22 ― Malaysia's cycling team time trial ended their 12 year-old gold draught after the team managed to clinch gold in the KL SEA Games at Dataran Nilai, today.

Led by captain Fauzan Ahmad Lutfi, the team starts at 10.04am finished the 51 kilometre distance race by clocking 1:01:37.893.

“The teams competing today are all tough especially from Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia but we proved that we are stronger today.

“We ended the 12 year waits...it's amazing,”said Fauzan who hinted to retired.

The remaining three riders in the Malaysian squad are Nik Mohd Azwan and the twin brothers, Ameen and Ameer Ahmad Kamal.

Thailand took the silver with the time difference of 0:00:18.211 while Vietnam (0:00:22.998), bronze.

Malaysia Team Time Trial had last participated in the Myanmar 2013 Games where they won the bronze medal.

They last won the gold at the 2015 Manila Games.

This also marked the first time Malaysia had twins in the same squad.

