Malaysian contingent to have SEA Games dry run, says chef-de-mission

Flag bearers from the 11 Asean countries march during the opening ceremony of the biennial SEA Games in Singapore on June 5, 2015. The Malaysian contingent will be doing a week of dry run sessions ahead of the SEA Games in KL. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Malaysian SEA Games contingent is to undergo a week of dry run sessions, ahead of the 29th SEA Games from August 19-30, to familiarise themselves with the facilities.

SEA Games chef-de-mission Datuk Marina Chin said, the rehearsal would be carried out from tomorrow untll August 10 during the final phase training camp at the contingent’s official accommodation for the games.

The former track queen who won seven SEA Games gold medals, said more than 1,000 athletes and officials would be involved in the testing of the facilities and services to be used during the actual games.

“The athletes will be travelling from the hotel to various competition venues to test the transport, actual competition arenas as well as facilities and services provided in hotel such as medical, physiotherapy, food and more,” the 62-year-old told Bernama.

“We hope by doing this, we can minimise or eliminate problems that might crop up during the SEA Games, so that during games, the athletes can focus on doing their best for the nation,” she said when met after appearing as guest in the Bernama News Channel’s (BNC) live talk show, Ruang Bicara at Wisma Bernama here, tonight.

Athletes from sports such as equestrian, polo, muay thai and diving would not attend the camp due to the prior commitments, training or competitions in the country or abroad.

Marina advised the 876 Malaysian athletes, also advised the athletes to be extra careful in their daily life to avoid the risk of injury and accidents with only 15 days remaining for the SEA Games.

“If there are minor issues, bring it up to the management. You do not have to worry about anything except on increasing physical capacity to perform and mental capacity to focus on the task at hand,” she said.

Anotherb guest in the talk show was Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong.

The 876 athletes would compete in 397 of the 404 events, with the vision to help Malaysia emerge as the overall champion of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 (KL2017). — Bernama