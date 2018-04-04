Malaysian athletics team out to end 13-year medal drought in Gold Coast

The Malaysian athletics team poses for a photo at KLIA2 before leaving for the 2018 Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast April 3, 2018. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― The Malaysian athletics team were out to end the 13-year wait for a Commonwealth Games track and field medal and they were in the best shape to do it.

Long jumpers Nauraj Singh Randhawa and Lee Hup Wei were from runners to medal and the outsiders are flag bearer Hakimi Ismail in the triple jump and Irfan Shamsuddin in discus.

“We’re hoping for at least a bronze from the high jumpers and if things go well both of them could be in the finals, and we can get two” said national head coach Zainal Abas when met at KLIA 2 with the team before they departed to Gold Coast.

“Irfan's coming back from injury and is raring to get into action. Besides them all the rest are there to either do a personal best, break the national record or get on the podium.

“Most of them are going for their first Commonwealth and some were very young when they went four years ago. In essence this is a young team that's still wet behind the ears. They're carrying their good form from last year's Sea Games into the Commonwealth and I'm hoping they will continue to learn and spring a few surprises.”

The last gold medal from athletics came from G. Saravanan in the 50km walk at the 1998 Commonwealth Games. Yuan Yufang won bronze in the women's 20km four years later and that was the last.

“It's taken many years to build our athletics programme again. That's why for five years we didn't hear much about athletics,” added Zainal.

“Now we've got a very talented team and they have high goals set for them. Were hope they give their best and the onus is on them to meet their potential.”

Athletics will be competed at Carrara Stadium in Gold Coast from April 8-15.