Malaysia wins two silver, a bronze at Asia Cup archery meet

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The national archery squad only managed to secure two silver and a bronze medal at the 2017 Asia Cup-World Ranking Tournament- Stage III which is being held at the National Taiwan Sports University in Taiwan, today.

The trio comprising Lee Kin Lip, Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki and Zulfadhli Ruslan delivered the first silver for Malaysia after losing 231-235 to the host trio of Chen Hsiang-Hsuan, Lin Hsin-Min and Lin Che-Wei in the men’s compound team event final.

Lee who advanced to the final in the men’s compound individual, failed to grab the gold medal after going down 141-148 to the Iranian archer, Esmaeil Ebadi.

2015 Singapore SEA Games triple gold medallist, Fatin Nur Fatehah Mat Salleh won the only bronze for the country by defeating Lin Ming-Ching of Taiwan, 143-140 in the women’s individual compound bronze medal match.

In the recurve event, the national archers managed to cruise until the semifinals before losing to their respective opponents. — Bernama